Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Century Global Commodities Corp (TSE:CNT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Century Global Commodities shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 30,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Century Global Commodities Company Profile (TSE:CNT)

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It focuses on exploring iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises 6 mineral licenses, which includes a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

