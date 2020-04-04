UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for UDR in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UDR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zelman & Associates raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 3.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

