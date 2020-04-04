UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for UDR in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UDR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zelman & Associates raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 3.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

