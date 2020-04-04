Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:USB)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE:USB opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: SEC Filing

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UDR, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
UDR, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Oppenheimer
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Oppenheimer
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Downgraded by BidaskClub
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Downgraded by BidaskClub
InterDigital Wireless Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub
InterDigital Wireless Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub
1-800-Flowers.Com Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub
1-800-Flowers.Com Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Cerus Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”
Cerus Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report