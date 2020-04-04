Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE:USB opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

