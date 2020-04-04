Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura dropped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

