InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. InterDigital Wireless has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.