1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.86.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

FLWS opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $780.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.