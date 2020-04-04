1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.86.
FLWS opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $780.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.
About 1-800-Flowers.Com
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
