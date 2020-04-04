Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CERS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

CERS opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. Cerus has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $729.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 95.44% and a negative return on equity of 112.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 26,535 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $95,260.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $387,759.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,855 shares of company stock valued at $674,399 in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $5,248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cerus by 502.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,479,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,016 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,765,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,765,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,778 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,416,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 733,290 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

