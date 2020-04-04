Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCPC. ValuEngine lowered Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.67.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. Balchem has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $113.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Balchem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Balchem by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,996,000 after buying an additional 46,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $55,285,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.