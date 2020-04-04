Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE UBP opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.82. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

