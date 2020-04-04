EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $796.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 2.72%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower purchased 2,075 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 36,480.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

