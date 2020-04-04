Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:HGEN opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

