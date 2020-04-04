Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:HGEN opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.04.
About Humanigen
