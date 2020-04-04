Financial Review: DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) and S & T Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBA)

DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) and S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DSA FINL CORP/SH and S & T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSA FINL CORP/SH N/A N/A N/A S & T Bancorp 26.33% 10.43% 1.38%

60.6% of S & T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of S & T Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

DSA FINL CORP/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. S & T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. S & T Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S & T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. S & T Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

DSA FINL CORP/SH has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S & T Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DSA FINL CORP/SH and S & T Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSA FINL CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A S & T Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DSA FINL CORP/SH and S & T Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSA FINL CORP/SH $5.00 million 3.78 $830,000.00 N/A N/A S & T Bancorp $373.04 million 2.71 $98.23 million $3.09 8.30

S & T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than DSA FINL CORP/SH.

Summary

S & T Bancorp beats DSA FINL CORP/SH on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSA FINL CORP/SH Company Profile

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans. DSA Financial Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 58 branches located in 15 counties in Pennsylvania; 4 community banking branches and a leased branch in Ohio; and a loan production office in western New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

