Zacks: Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $202.10 Million

Analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report sales of $202.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $204.00 million and the lowest is $200.20 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $270.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $872.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $867.40 million to $878.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $887.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti cut their target price on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CIRCOR International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CIRCOR International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CIRCOR International by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $180.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

