$81.66 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report sales of $81.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.38 million and the highest is $82.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $79.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $354.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $346.40 million to $363.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $436.66 million, with estimates ranging from $369.80 million to $538.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 15.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $658.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.06.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,279.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $80,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,723. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after buying an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 587,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.