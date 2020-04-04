Head-To-Head Comparison: Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) vs. Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (NASDAQ:NIMU)

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digirad and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digirad $114.18 million 0.06 -$4.63 million N/A N/A Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems $10,000.00 237.03 -$1.62 million N/A N/A

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digirad.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Digirad and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digirad 0 0 0 0 N/A Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Digirad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Digirad shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Digirad has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digirad and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digirad -4.05% 1.24% 0.38% Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A -649.06% -88.49%

Summary

Digirad beats Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, and periodic acceleration platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers Exer-Rest line of acceleration therapeutic platforms, including the Exer-Rest AT3800 and the Exer-Rest AT4700 models, which are whole body periodic acceleration therapeutic devices to healthy individuals, as well as for physicians and their patients. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

