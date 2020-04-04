Zacks: Analysts Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.77 Million

Analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce sales of $388.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.30 million to $393.60 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $420.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.77 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Park-Ohio from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.15. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19.

In related news, Director John D. Grampa purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $64,700.00. Also, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,050 shares of company stock worth $198,088. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

