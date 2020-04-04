Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce sales of $6.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.76 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $26.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.15 billion to $28.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.60 billion to $30.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.83.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

