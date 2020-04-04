i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce $39.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.69 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $31.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $164.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.00 million to $165.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $176.28 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $177.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $38.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIIV stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.78 million, a P/E ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

