NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NL Industries stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. NL Industries has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 12.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NL Industries in the third quarter worth $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in NL Industries by 4,505.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NL Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NL Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in NL Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

