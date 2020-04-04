Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Novan stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

