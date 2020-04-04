ValuEngine Upgrades Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) to Buy

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NTEC opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. Intec Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

In other news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,424,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTEC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

