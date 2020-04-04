ValuEngine Downgrades Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) to Sell

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OESX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 million. Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.