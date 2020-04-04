On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ONDK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

ONDK stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.08. On Deck Capital has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 15.35 and a quick ratio of 15.35.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 6.33%. On Deck Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that On Deck Capital will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONDK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 100,393 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,933,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

Featured Article: Index Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.