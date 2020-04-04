Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRPPF opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Purplebricks Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.
Purplebricks Group Company Profile
