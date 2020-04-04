Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRPPF opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Purplebricks Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

