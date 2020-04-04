Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SFUN opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Fang has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $118.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFUN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fang by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fang by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barrett Business Services, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion
Barrett Business Services, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion
$236.17 Million in Sales Expected for Franco Nevada Corp This Quarter
$236.17 Million in Sales Expected for Franco Nevada Corp This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.77 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.77 Million
Starbucks Co. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion
Starbucks Co. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion
i3 Verticals Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.60 Million
i3 Verticals Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.60 Million
NL Industries Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
NL Industries Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report