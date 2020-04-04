Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SFUN opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Fang has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $118.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

Get Fang alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFUN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fang by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fang by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.