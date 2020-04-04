Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $105.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Barclays PLC raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

