Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Stephen George Dilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 32,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.