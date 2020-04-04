ValuEngine Downgrades Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Sell

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UHS. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.42.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $85.38 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.46 and its 200-day moving average is $135.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,808,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $546,413,000 after purchasing an additional 126,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,417,000 after purchasing an additional 859,321 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,077,000 after acquiring an additional 391,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

