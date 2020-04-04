World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. World Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.84. The firm has a market cap of $396.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.17. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $175.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

