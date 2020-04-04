ValuEngine Upgrades Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to “Buy”

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

