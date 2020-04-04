Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Akazoo in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of SONG opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60. Akazoo has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONG. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akazoo during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Akazoo by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akazoo during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akazoo during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Akazoo by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Akazoo

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

