Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.89.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE VNO opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $70.45.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,848. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,341,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.