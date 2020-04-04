ValuEngine Downgrades United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Sell

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBSI. DA Davidson raised shares of United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. United Bankshares has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.27.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.