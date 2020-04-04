TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TIVO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BWS Financial lowered shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get TiVo alerts:

TIVO stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $830.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.07. TiVo has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TiVo will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in TiVo by 4,130.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TiVo by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in TiVo during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in TiVo by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 35,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TiVo during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.