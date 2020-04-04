Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $346.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Raymond F. Messer bought 12,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 56,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 30,930 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1,100.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

