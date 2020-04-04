ValuEngine Downgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to Sell

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

UBA has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

NYSE UBA opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.98 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $9,447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.