Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Buy Rating for Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH)

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $228.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $255.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $260.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Restoration Hardware from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.15.

Restoration Hardware stock opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average is $189.47. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $256.27.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $664.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 232.62% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

