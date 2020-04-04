Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 48.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autoliv from $83.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,566,000 after acquiring an additional 233,038 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 908,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after acquiring an additional 64,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,848,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $57,453,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 334,003 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.