Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

FMNB stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $321.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky bought 6,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $80,523.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,697.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Z. Paull bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,184.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 31,231 shares of company stock worth $444,194. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 66,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

