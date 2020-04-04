Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTXR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Autoliv Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets
Farmers National Banc Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Citius Pharmaceuticals Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc Lowered by Northcoast Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SPX Flow to "Hold"
Franklin Covey Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
