Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTXR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.