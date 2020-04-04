Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc Lowered by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:WETF)

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Shares of WETF opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $355.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2,247.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 283,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 933.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 84,981 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President R Jarrett Lilien acquired 23,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $100,939.41. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 177,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $759,754.71. Insiders have bought a total of 345,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

