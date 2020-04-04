Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) to “Hold”

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of SPX Flow stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. SPX Flow has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 18,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $765,034.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,194 shares in the company, valued at $796,359.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,183 shares of company stock worth $856,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

