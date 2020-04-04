Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FC. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $200.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

