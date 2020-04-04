Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DNLI. ValuEngine upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Denali Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

DNLI opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.80. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 740.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $93,640.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $27,817.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,006,488 shares in the company, valued at $19,606,386.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,902,426 shares of company stock worth $79,018,241. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,590,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 226,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,602,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,862,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.