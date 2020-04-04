Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to “Hold”

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,673,000 after acquiring an additional 90,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 74,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.