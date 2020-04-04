Venator Materials PLC Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Venator Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.38. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Venator Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.