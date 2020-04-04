Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

Shares of WING stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.54, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $107.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Wingstop by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

