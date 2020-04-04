Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.65.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 112.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 66,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $21,170,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,015,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the period.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

