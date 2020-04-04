Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) to “Buy”

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $13.87 on Thursday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $134.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

