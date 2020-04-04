Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $151.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

